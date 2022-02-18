Person trapped in car by falling tree outside Ipswich

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Freston Hill, Wherstead, near Ipswich to free a person from a car - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters are working to rescue a person trapped in a car near Wherstead after a tree fell onto it during Storm Eunice.

Three crews were called to the incident in Freston Hill, just up from the Strand at Wherstead.

One person is trapped in the vehicle after a tree came down on to it during high winds.

No details on the condition of the person trapped inside the car are available at this time.

Suffolk police and ambulance crews are also on the scene.

More to follow.



