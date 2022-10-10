Flood alert issued for parts of Ipswich and Suffolk coast

A flood alert has been put in place for parts of Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A flood alert has been issued for parts of Ipswich and the Suffolk coast as tides are expected to be higher than usual.

The Environmental Agency has issued the alert for the areas surrounding the Orwell and Felixstowe seafront between 11.15pm today and 3.15am on Tuesday.

In its flood alert, the Environment Agency said: "Tides are expected to be higher than usual, due to the forecast weather conditions.

"The flood gates at Felixstowe seafront will be closed.

"The waterfront at Pin Mill, and The Strand at Wherstead under the Orwell Bridge may be flooded."

The alert also states that some flooding may occur in Mistley and Clacton.

People are being urged to take care care on coastal roads and footpaths.



