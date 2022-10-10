News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Weather

Flood alert issued for parts of Ipswich and Suffolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:28 PM October 10, 2022
A flood alert has been put in place for parts of Suffolk

A flood alert has been put in place for parts of Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A flood alert has been issued for parts of Ipswich and the Suffolk coast as tides are expected to be higher than usual. 

The Environmental Agency has issued the alert for the areas surrounding the Orwell and Felixstowe seafront between 11.15pm today and 3.15am on Tuesday. 

In its flood alert, the Environment Agency said: "Tides are expected to be higher than usual, due to the forecast weather conditions.

"The flood gates at Felixstowe seafront will be closed.

"The waterfront at Pin Mill, and The Strand at Wherstead under the Orwell Bridge may be flooded."

The alert also states that some flooding may occur in Mistley and Clacton. 

People are being urged to take care care on coastal roads and footpaths. 


Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran is currently performing in Ipswich town centre

Suffolk Live News | Video

Ed Sheeran performing outside Ipswich town hall

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran performed an impromptu gig outside Ipswich town hall 

Ed Sheeran | Video

WATCH: Videos from Ed Sheeran's surprise Ipswich gig

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Arthur Baggett

Ed Sheeran | Video

'I can't believe Ed Sheeran gave me his guitar!' says 10-year-old Arthur

Dolly Carter

person
Manik Miah, owner of The Maharani in Ipswich

Food and Drink

9 Ipswich restaurants named the best in Tripadvisor's 2022 awards

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon