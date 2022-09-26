News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Flood alerts issued for Suffolk coast after heavy rainfall

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:24 AM September 26, 2022
Heavy rain in West Suffolk has localised flooding.

Flooding is possible in Suffolk on Monday (file photo) - Credit: Gregg Brown

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Suffolk coast after a heavy rain fell overnight in the county.

The Environment Agency's alerts, for the low-lying areas near the Orwell, Deben and Stour rivers, are in place between 11am and 1pm on Monday.

It comes after rain fall in the early hours of the day.

In its alerts, the Environment Agency said: "Tides are expected to be higher than usual, due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides. The flood gates at Felixstowe seafront will be closed.

"The waterfront at Pin Mill, and The Strand at Wherstead under the Orwell Bridge may be flooded."

