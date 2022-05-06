Suffolk basks in the sunshine - but colder weather on the way

Dolvele and Lina, with babies Denise, age 10 months, and Elonas, age 2, enjoying a warm day on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

People in Suffolk were seen enjoying the sunshine on Friday on what was one of the warmest days of the year so far.

The warmest place was Santon Downham, in west Suffolk, where temperatures reached 22C, although they reached 21C across much of the county.

However, Weatherquest meteorologist Chris Bell predicts that it will cool down over the weekend.

Midwifery students Millie Harrison, Ellie McLennon, Steph Shipp, Ella Welch and Hollie Cornwell enjoying the sunshine - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

He said: "Overnight there will be a little bit of rain coming down from the north, which may linger a bit tomorrow morning.

"As Saturday progresses it will dry up and brighten out, but the northerly wind will lead to cooler temperatures of around 15-16C, on the coast more like 12C."

Kira having fun in the sun - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

He added: "It should stay dry overnight, with clear skies and light wind, though temperatures could drop as low as 4 degrees.

"Sunday looks better with dry sunny spells across the region. Temperatures will be chilly on the coast, at around 12-13C, though in the southwest of the region it will be 17-18C.

"Monday will have dry sunny spells which will turn cloudier from Tuesday to Thursday, with a little bit of showery rain, and south-westerly breeze on Wednesday."