Stunning pictures of lightning in Suffolk after heatwave

Gallery

This picture of lightning was captured over Waldringfield, near Martlesham - Credit: Julie Kemp

Suffolk was hit by a heavy thunderstorm last night as the sunshine and sweltering conditions from Friday made way for a heavy shower of rain.

Santon Downham in west Suffolk recorded the UK's hottest temperature on Friday at 32.7C, prompting people to head to the beach.

The weather came after the sweltering conditions on Friday - Credit: Danielle Davis

But the weather cooled down throughout Saturday before rain started to fall in the evening.

People in Suffolk have shared their pictures of lightning crackling in the sky.

This lightning was captured in the IP2 area of Ipswich - Credit: Ellie McLellan

Speaking on Saturday evening, Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said a cold front from the north was responsible for the sudden temperature shift.

“It felt like it was just getting into summer but it’s cooler now,” she said.

The grey clouds replaced the clear skies from Friday - Credit: Julie Kemp

“Lots of places in the UK have seen a temperature drop of about 10 to 15 degrees in some places, which is massive."

The weather is expected to pick up at the start of next week, with highs of 20C likely in Suffolk on Monday.