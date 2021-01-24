Weather warning for icy conditions as temperatures plunge
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice across East Anglia tomorrow, with the possibility of some travel disruption.
Parts of Suffolk saw snow flurries on Saturday, with further snowfall expected this evening across the region.
The snow will clear away, but forecasters have warned it could leave some very icy conditions tomorrow.
The weather warning from the Met Office is in place from midnight until 11am on Monday.
Around the UK, Coleshill in the Midlands recorded 3.5in of snow, with some parts of England predicted to see 6in by tonight.
Meteorologist Simon Partridge said: "Our main focus is that it is going to be a really cold night, particularly across central and southern parts of the UK.
"Temperatures are expected to dip to between minus 4C (24.8F) and minus 6C (21.2F) quite widely tonight and where we get that snow lying in parts of the Midlands we could see one or two places where temperatures are as low as minus 10C (14F)."
A widespread frost is expected, and conditions are expected to be hazardous including spots of ice on the roads.
But Mr Partridge said that by Wednesday, temperatures in the the south of England might have jumped right back up to between 10C (50F) and 12C (53.6F).
"It's a bit of a rollercoaster from cold and wintry conditions to wet and windy ones," he added.
"We are keeping an eye on rainfall totals because there are some areas that are very sensitive to rainfall and there is further possible flooding as we go through the second half of the week."