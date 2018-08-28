Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘People will see snow flakes falling from the sky’ - Prepare for freezing conditions

PUBLISHED: 06:43 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 06:50 24 January 2019

Expect to see snowflakes very soon Picture: JULIE KEMP/NEWZULU

Expect to see snowflakes very soon Picture: JULIE KEMP/NEWZULU

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Suffolk is waking up to temperatures between -4C and -5C this morning with snow set to fall in the next few hours.

According to Weatherquest the region can expect outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow between 7am-8am.

Adam Dury, a weather forecaster at Weatherquest, said: “There will be falling snow mixed with sleet and rain. People will see snow flakes falling from the sky today even if it is brief.”

However the freezing temperatures are not forecast to stick around with a dry afternoon predicted.

Adam added: “Temperatures will slowly go above freezing and by the afternoon it should be around 2C-3C with intervals of sun but overall it will be a cloudy day.”

The mix of sleet and rain will create icy conditions on the roads and paths.

Tomorrow isn’t forecast to have any snow but we will wake up to temperatures below freezing with mist, fog, and rain. Spots of rain are then predicted throughout the day.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Could Bury Road park and ride reopen to help ease Ipswich traffic?

Bury Road park and ride closed in 2011. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘People will see snow flakes falling from the sky’ - Prepare for freezing conditions

Expect to see snowflakes very soon Picture: JULIE KEMP/NEWZULU

Watch Lambert’s pre-Villa press conference LIVE from 1pm

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will face the media this lunchtime ahead of the Blues' trip to Aston Villa this weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Nearly 250 thefts reported from Suffolk churches over the past three years

The Rev Peter Goodridge at St John's Church in Elmswell Picture: ANDY ABBOTT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists