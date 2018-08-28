‘People will see snow flakes falling from the sky’ - Prepare for freezing conditions

Expect to see snowflakes very soon Picture: JULIE KEMP/NEWZULU (c) copyright newzulu.com

Suffolk is waking up to temperatures between -4C and -5C this morning with snow set to fall in the next few hours.

According to Weatherquest the region can expect outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow between 7am-8am.

Adam Dury, a weather forecaster at Weatherquest, said: “There will be falling snow mixed with sleet and rain. People will see snow flakes falling from the sky today even if it is brief.”

However the freezing temperatures are not forecast to stick around with a dry afternoon predicted.

Adam added: “Temperatures will slowly go above freezing and by the afternoon it should be around 2C-3C with intervals of sun but overall it will be a cloudy day.”

The mix of sleet and rain will create icy conditions on the roads and paths.

Tomorrow isn’t forecast to have any snow but we will wake up to temperatures below freezing with mist, fog, and rain. Spots of rain are then predicted throughout the day.