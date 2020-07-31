Felixstowe couple considering cancelling wedding after halt on reception rule changes

Luke Smith and his fiancee Victoria Button Picture: LUKE SMITH Archant

A Felixstowe couple are concerned they will have to cancel their wedding after changes to lockdown were put on hold.

Luke Smith and his fiancée Victoria Button are due to get married at the end of August.

They have been left concerned after proposed easings to restrictions which would have allowed them to have a reception were put on hold.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on Friday to confirm that the next proposed rule changes had been postponed for at least two weeks because of rises in cases.

“We cannot be complacent and I won’t stand by and allow this virus to threaten to cause more pain and more heartache in our country,” said Mr Johnson.

He said that, with numbers rising, “our assessment is that we should squeeze that brake pedal in order to keep the virus under control”.

Currently, couples can tie the knot with up to 30 guests, who must follow social distancing regulations.

However, the weddings are only allowed to include a service with couples currently unable to have a reception afterwards.

Under the rule change, the couple would have been able to have a reception of up to 30 people as well.

Now, however, it is not clear if any change in restrictions will take place before the couple’s wedding day.

The announcement has come as a real blow to the couple who have been left unsure exactly where they stand.

“So could I have a wedding then all 30 people go to pubs or beach?” said Mr Smith.

“We’re in limbo and we are considering cancelling it.”

Months of uncertainty during lockdown has already been playing on the couple’s mind.

They have already paid for their wedding and are concerned about what happens if a company providing a service for the wedding fails before their big day.

“The wedding has been planned for over a year; the church, the horses, venue, the lot,” said Mr Smith.

“When you have paid for it all and a company goes bust, what do we do?”

Mr Smith said that they remained hopeful that things might change ahead of their big day but were not convinced that it would.

The Government will make any announcement on changes to wedding rules in due course.