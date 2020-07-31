E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Felixstowe couple considering cancelling wedding after halt on reception rule changes

PUBLISHED: 19:00 31 July 2020

Luke Smith and his fiancee Victoria Button Picture: LUKE SMITH

Luke Smith and his fiancee Victoria Button Picture: LUKE SMITH

Archant

A Felixstowe couple are concerned they will have to cancel their wedding after changes to lockdown were put on hold.

Luke Smith and his fiancée Victoria Button are due to get married at the end of August.

They have been left concerned after proposed easings to restrictions which would have allowed them to have a reception were put on hold.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on Friday to confirm that the next proposed rule changes had been postponed for at least two weeks because of rises in cases.

“We cannot be complacent and I won’t stand by and allow this virus to threaten to cause more pain and more heartache in our country,” said Mr Johnson.

He said that, with numbers rising, “our assessment is that we should squeeze that brake pedal in order to keep the virus under control”.

Currently, couples can tie the knot with up to 30 guests, who must follow social distancing regulations.

However, the weddings are only allowed to include a service with couples currently unable to have a reception afterwards.

Under the rule change, the couple would have been able to have a reception of up to 30 people as well.

Now, however, it is not clear if any change in restrictions will take place before the couple’s wedding day.

The announcement has come as a real blow to the couple who have been left unsure exactly where they stand.

“So could I have a wedding then all 30 people go to pubs or beach?” said Mr Smith.

“We’re in limbo and we are considering cancelling it.”

Months of uncertainty during lockdown has already been playing on the couple’s mind.

They have already paid for their wedding and are concerned about what happens if a company providing a service for the wedding fails before their big day.

“The wedding has been planned for over a year; the church, the horses, venue, the lot,” said Mr Smith.

“When you have paid for it all and a company goes bust, what do we do?”

Mr Smith said that they remained hopeful that things might change ahead of their big day but were not convinced that it would.

The Government will make any announcement on changes to wedding rules in due course.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Just remember I’ll always love you’ – 22-year-old’s heartbreaking final words before fatal A14 crash

Andrew Warne died in January following a crash on the A14. Picture: FAMILY OF ANDREW WARNE

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Just remember I’ll always love you’ – 22-year-old’s heartbreaking final words before fatal A14 crash

Andrew Warne died in January following a crash on the A14. Picture: FAMILY OF ANDREW WARNE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Court hearing adjourned over man accused of murdering solicitor wife at Suffolk farmhouse

A police cordon in place at the scene, in Barham. Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Four accused of murdering Ipswich man face October trial

Joe Pooley's body was discovered in the River Gipping, near London Road, Ipswich, two years ago Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning issued as thunderstorms forecast for tonight

Thunderstorms are expected this evening in Suffolk and essex following the hottest weather of the year Picture: MARK HUNTER/CITIZENSIDE

Felixstowe couple considering cancelling wedding after halt on reception rule changes

Luke Smith and his fiancee Victoria Button Picture: LUKE SMITH