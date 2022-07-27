Activists slam 'ludicrous' state of River Gipping as surface turns green
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Campaigners say Ipswich's River Gipping is in a "ludicrous" state and have accused Anglian Water of turning it into a "stagnant lake".
Activists say extraction of water for the Alton Water site, combined with dry weather, has prevented a natural flow, leading to a build-up of thick weeds.
Anglian Water has now announced an end to any abstraction of the River Gipping to try to protect the environment in the area.
"The river is being ruined", said Save the Gipping campaigner David Lodge.
"There are ducks walking on the surface that can't get to the water.
"Kingfishers can't fish.
"It's absolutely ludicrous and something drastic has to be done."
Most Read
- 1 Man caught with cocaine down trousers denies dealing
- 2 Ipswich waffle shop opens arcade with 16,000 games
- 3 Victoria Hall murder: Police now have 25 people working on case
- 4 Matchday Recap:John-Jules, Leigh and Ladapo score in 3-1 win
- 5 Driver trapped in car after crashing into tree off A12 in east Suffolk
- 6 Suffolk family's search for 'answers' after son, 27, dies weeks after Covid jab
- 7 Suffolk school's 'delight' after being nominated for prestigious awards
- 8 Felixstowe beach named one of the best for sea swimming in the UK
- 9 Latitude campsite left spotless after hosting 40,000 revellers
- 10 Next Outlet store opening on Ipswich Suffolk Retail Park
The river has now turned green and brown as a result of the build-up of weeds, with activists saying the damage can be seen all the way to Stowmarket.
"If the river had a good head of water, it would be able to flow", said Mr Lodge.
"But because of the extraction, it's like a stagnant lake.
"The Gipping should be something to be proud of, much like the River Orwell.
"But year after year this goes on and it is now in a perilous state."
Following a company investigation, Anglian Water has announced an end to any abstraction of the River Gipping "in a bid to help protect the environment in this areas".
An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We recognise the challenge of balancing water abstraction with environmental flows and we are working proactively to better understand and mitigate environmental pressure in areas like the River Gipping, Ipswich.
“As river levels are currently low due to the ongoing dry weather, and in line with our environmental permits, we have ceased abstraction of the River Gipping in a bid to help protect the environment in this area.
“Overall, between 2020-2025, we have committed to cap public water abstraction as far as practical, whilst also delivering eel protection screening on our intakes to Alton Water.
"We have investigated the wider impact of abstraction on the River Gipping catchment and are working collaboratively with the Environment Agency to identify options for continued environmental improvement beyond 2025."
The Environment Agency has been approached for comment.