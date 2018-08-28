Dry and sunny weather is forecast, but prepare for colder conditions and ground frost
PUBLISHED: 08:01 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:01 17 November 2018
Plenty of sunshine is on the cards this weekend, but it will be feeling colder with ground frost appearing.
According to the Met Office, today will be a dry and sunny day with a maximum temperature 11C. Due to a southeasterly breeze it will feel chilly.
It is set to remain dry and clear overnight, leading to a much colder night than of late, with a widespread ground frost developing. There will be a minimum temperature of 2C.
After a chilly start tomorrow, it will be a dry and fine day with plenty of sunshine. It will be feeling colder than Saturday thanks to the brisk easterly breeze. The maximum temperature will be 11C.