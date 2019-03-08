Overcast

Warm weekend on the way as temperatures set to soar

PUBLISHED: 16:28 31 May 2019

Sunny skies are set to return to Suffolk this weekend Picture: GREGG BROWN

Sunny skies are set to return to Suffolk this weekend Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

For the first weekend of June forecasters are predicting a warm and sunny start to the month.

Temperatures looking likely to reach the high 20's across the region this weekend according to predictions.

"On Saturday its going to be quite warm with highs of 26 or 27C in places," said forecasters from Norwich- based Weatherquest.

"Throughout the day its going to stay dry with plenty of sunshine."

Sunday is also set to be largely warm, with temperatures again reaching around 26 or 27C.

However, there is a potential for a few showers in the afternoon on Sunday and into the evening.

Conditions will also be a breezier on Sunday than the previous day.

Moving into next week temperatures will start to tumble once again; dropping to around 17-20C.

Conditions are also set to be cloudier with showers also possible.

