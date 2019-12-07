E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Wet weekend ahead as first storm of the season brings strong winds

PUBLISHED: 08:51 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 07 December 2019

Wet and windy weather is on the way Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wet and windy weather is on the way Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It was a fairly mild end to the week for most of our region but the weekend is set to be a lot wetter and windier.

It's a cloudy start across Suffolk and Essex with temperatures starting out at around 8C, slightly cooler than Friday.

It's likely to stay that way for most of Saturday with brief patches of sunshine and temperatures reaching 10C.

Temperatures will drop back to 8 or 9C overnight but its the winds that causing forecasters concerns as they could pick up to around 40-45mph.

It's a similar story on Sunday when gusts are expected to reach around 35-40mph, although there is some uncertainty as to how strong these winds could be on Sunday night, with the possibility of 50mph gales.

Winds this high could impact on motorists as the Orwell Bridge normally closes when wind speeds reach 50mph as a cross wind or 60mph for east or west winds.

Other than the wind, Sunday will see some rain throughout the early hours of the morning, leading to sunnier spells in the afternoon.

Temperatures will again reach around 10 or 11C.

Strong winds are likely to become a concern later in the week as the first storm of the season, name Storm Atiyah, moves across the UK on Sunday night and into Monday, leading to the potential for more strong gusts across our region.

