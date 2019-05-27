'I used to polish off a large Dairy Milk in 20minutes…but now I'm a size 12,' says super slimmer

A woman from Ipswich who struggled to improve her fitness has described how her mother's cancer diagnosis motivated her to "cut out emotional eating" and return to being a size 12.

Alison Renshaw said that although she ate healthily at mealtimes she "snacked really badly", adding: "I could easily polish off a large bar of Dairy Milk in under 20mins."

But her mother's diagnosis with a rare form of blood cancer in May 2018 was a "light bulb moment" for the 40-year-old where "everything changed", according to WW UK, formerly known as Weight Watchers.

"When I heard the news about mum I felt so powerless," said Alison, of Stoke Park, Ipswich.

"I realised I couldn't do anything to help her so I thought I'd do the next best thing and help myself.

"It was crystal clear in my mind that I had to be the healthiest version of myself I could possibly be, so I signed up to my local WW 'wellness workshop'."

Alison had tried to improve her running for five years without much success.

But on joining the group, she said: "I lost weight every single week and was so determined - not like the normal me at all!

"The more I lost, the faster my running got and in the November I hit my goal weight and have maintained it and now lost a bit more."

Having long been the slowest runner at Ipswich Jogging and Fitness for All, she recorded a strong time at the London Landmark Half-Marathon while also raising £1,300 for Bloodwise - which raises awareness into blood cancer and funding for research.

She now eats fruit and yoghurt instead of chocolate and cooks a stir fry rather than order a takeaway curry or Chinese at weekends - saying her "world had changed for the better".

She added: "I cut out the emotional eating and found alternatives," helping her to reduce her weight from 12st 4.5lbs in May 2018 to 10st 6lbs now.

Her mother is also in remission from cancer.

Berit Freeman, Alison's "wellness coach" at WW UK, said: "It has been such a joy to watch Alison embrace the WW plan. She lost her weight within four months as she was so focused on getting healthy again. Not only that but she has embraced the positive mindset and activity elements of the plan too.

"It's all about what the members gain, not about what they lose."