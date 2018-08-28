Partly Cloudy

Weird Suffolk: The sisters which haunt Ipswich’s Tourist Information Centre

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 December 2018

Is St Stephen's church haunted by sister spirits? Picture: PAUL GEATER

Is St Stephen's church haunted by sister spirits? Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

They are the eerie organists compelled to visit the place where they last played together, sisters bound for eternity to a church in Ipswich no longer used for worship but instead a place that celebrates the glory of the town.

Along St Stephen’s Lane is a church that bear’s the saint’s name, built in the 15th century it stood alongside a clutch of churches in the centre of town which, as congregation numbers dwindled, was declared redundant in 1975 after hundreds of years of loyal service to the community.

Forlornly standing under the shadow of a redundant factory, it may well have been almost entirely unloved if it wasn’t for two members of the flock who kept returning – the ghosts of two elderly ladies, said to be sisters, have been spotted at the place where the organ once stood.

The ghostly pair return, legend has it, to the place where they once led the congregation in worshipful song and the church which they once proudly helped to maintain: after its closure, it is said that after they died, the sisters would come back to the place where they felt most at home.

Today, St Stephen’s is busy once again, this time the base for Ipswich’s Tourist Information Centre – staff at the centre said that while they had heard about the ladies, nicknamed ‘the organists’, they had not personally seen them.

The last reported sighting of the sisters was when the church was being converted for its new use – perhaps they save their visits for evensong.

For more Weird Suffolk stories click here.











