E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Unwell man lifted out of first floor window by firefighters

PUBLISHED: 15:46 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 21 January 2020

A man in a first floor bedroom who was experiencing breathing difficulties was assisted by firefighters and paramedics Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in a first floor bedroom who was experiencing breathing difficulties was assisted by firefighters and paramedics Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man was lifted out of a first floor window by firefighters using aerial equipment after he began suffering from breathing difficulties.

The emergency services were called about 1.30pm to Welbeck Close, Trimley St Mary, to reports that the man was unwell.

However paramedics were unable to safely remove him from the bedroom he was in, so firefighters using an aerial platform were called to help at the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The casualty was extricated via a first floor bedroom window using the aerial ladder platform.

"He was transferred into the care of the ambulance service."

A total of four fire engines were called to Trimley St Mary, three from Ipswich East and one from Felixstowe.

An ambulance spokesman said: "We were called at 12.35pm with reports of a person with breathing problems near High Road, Trimley St Mary.

"We sent two ambulances and a community first responder."

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service left the scene at 2.24pm.

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Ipswich primary school praised by Ofsted chief during ‘fantastic’ visit

Emelia and Lumen at Murrayfield Primary Academy, which has been recognised by the Ofsted chief inspector after its

Unwell man lifted out of first floor window by firefighters

A man in a first floor bedroom who was experiencing breathing difficulties was assisted by firefighters and paramedics Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenagers arrested in connection with attempted robbery at Cardinal Park, Ipswich

Police arrested the teenagers in connection with the attempted robbery, which happened on Wednesday, January 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mitchell to meet Ahmad in main event of Cage Warriors Academy South East 25

Leigh Mitchell will fight Damian Ahmad in the main event of Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 on March 7 at the Charter Hall in Colchester. Picture: CWSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists