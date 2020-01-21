Unwell man lifted out of first floor window by firefighters

A man in a first floor bedroom who was experiencing breathing difficulties was assisted by firefighters and paramedics Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man was lifted out of a first floor window by firefighters using aerial equipment after he began suffering from breathing difficulties.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The emergency services were called about 1.30pm to Welbeck Close, Trimley St Mary, to reports that the man was unwell.

However paramedics were unable to safely remove him from the bedroom he was in, so firefighters using an aerial platform were called to help at the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The casualty was extricated via a first floor bedroom window using the aerial ladder platform.

"He was transferred into the care of the ambulance service."

A total of four fire engines were called to Trimley St Mary, three from Ipswich East and one from Felixstowe.

An ambulance spokesman said: "We were called at 12.35pm with reports of a person with breathing problems near High Road, Trimley St Mary.

"We sent two ambulances and a community first responder."

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service left the scene at 2.24pm.