Welcome Back, Ipswich! Weekend packed with fun events starts Friday

Ipswich is the place to be this weekend, as the town prepares for a host of events which will “showcase that Ipswich truly is a fantastic place to live,” in the words of Sophie Alexander-Parker from Ipswich Central.

The ‘Welcome Back Ipswich’ weekend, starting Friday, will see the town once again bursting with life and activity, after two years spent in isolation.

There will be, as councillor Sarah Barber from Ipswich Borough Council says, “something for everyone, young and old, and with many of these events free-to-enter, it will be well worth a visit into Ipswich’s town centre over the weekend”.

On Friday, Ipswich residents can look forward to spellbinding light show at the Cornhill, in a tribute to our key workers from Handsome Made Suffolk.

Meanwhile, there will be an intriguing ‘Black Cowboys’ exhibition from photographer John Ferguson, and a performance from soul-singer Jazzie B.

Starting on Saturday, St Elizabeth Hospice Art Trail reunion will offer a blast from the past, with previous years’ pigs and elephants set to mingle with the new ‘hoots.’

On Sunday, little ones can kick back and enjoy ‘Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun’ and Harry Potter at King Street Cinema, while Kinetic Science will be hosting this year’s Suffolk Science Festival in the town hall.

Sophie Alexander-Parker from Ipswich Central said: “The Welcome Back Ipswich weekend will highlight collaboration within the community and showcase that Ipswich truly is a fantastic place to live, work and socialise.

"There are a whole host of events: from live music and art exhibitions, to a science festival and eco workshops, there really is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Councillor Barber added: “We are thrilled to have received support from the European Regional Development Fund’s Welcome Back scheme to provide Ipswich with this amazing opportunity.”

St Elizabeth Hospice is delighted to take part in the weekend, ahead of their Big Hoot art trail in June.

Liz Baldwin, corporate and sponsorship fundraising manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “The whole Welcome Back Ipswich Weekend will be a brilliant weekend for the town, bringing the local community together to enjoy all the art and creativity of Suffolk while also supporting local businesses too.”