Days Gone By: Memories of the Chicago Rock Cafe in Ipswich - can you spot yourself in these photos?

Caught out at Chicago's in November 2003 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Were you a regular at Chicago Rock Cafe in Ipswich back in its heyday?

Do you remember enjoying nights out at Chicago's in Ipswich? Picture: ARCHANT Do you remember enjoying nights out at Chicago's in Ipswich? Picture: ARCHANT

Known as Chicago’s, the American-themed venue in Northgate Street was one of the most popular places to spend a night out, and regularly featured in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out column.

A night out at Chicago Rock Cafe back in 2000. Picture: ARCHANT A night out at Chicago Rock Cafe back in 2000. Picture: ARCHANT

The Chicago Rock Cafe brand thrived during the 1990s and early 2000s, offering a bar and restaurant with classic music from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Caught Out in Chicago's in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Caught Out in Chicago's in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Over the years, the building had several other incarnations. Clubs based there included Shout, Quilt, Mojo and Groove, which closed at the end of 2013. Do you have fond memories of any of these clubs?

A Caught Out photo from Chicago's in Ipswich in 2004. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR A Caught Out photo from Chicago's in Ipswich in 2004. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The building has since been converted into the town’s easyHotel.

Caught out in Chicago's in June 2003. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Caught out in Chicago's in June 2003. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Caught out at Chicago Rock Cafe in July 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Caught out at Chicago Rock Cafe in July 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Chicago Rock Cafe in Ipswich in 1995 Picture: ARCHANT Chicago Rock Cafe in Ipswich in 1995 Picture: ARCHANT

