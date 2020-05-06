Days Gone By: Memories of the Chicago Rock Cafe in Ipswich - can you spot yourself in these photos?
PUBLISHED: 14:30 07 May 2020
Were you a regular at Chicago Rock Cafe in Ipswich back in its heyday?
Known as Chicago’s, the American-themed venue in Northgate Street was one of the most popular places to spend a night out, and regularly featured in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out column.
The Chicago Rock Cafe brand thrived during the 1990s and early 2000s, offering a bar and restaurant with classic music from the 1950s to the 1980s.
Over the years, the building had several other incarnations. Clubs based there included Shout, Quilt, Mojo and Groove, which closed at the end of 2013. Do you have fond memories of any of these clubs?
The building has since been converted into the town’s easyHotel.
