Days Gone By: Memories of the Chicago Rock Cafe in Ipswich - can you spot yourself in these photos?

PUBLISHED: 14:30 07 May 2020

Caught out at Chicago's in November 2003 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Caught out at Chicago's in November 2003 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Were you a regular at Chicago Rock Cafe in Ipswich back in its heyday?

Do you remember enjoying nights out at Chicago's in Ipswich? Picture: ARCHANTDo you remember enjoying nights out at Chicago's in Ipswich? Picture: ARCHANT

Known as Chicago’s, the American-themed venue in Northgate Street was one of the most popular places to spend a night out, and regularly featured in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out column.

A night out at Chicago Rock Cafe back in 2000. Picture: ARCHANTA night out at Chicago Rock Cafe back in 2000. Picture: ARCHANT

The Chicago Rock Cafe brand thrived during the 1990s and early 2000s, offering a bar and restaurant with classic music from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Caught Out in Chicago's in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLORCaught Out in Chicago's in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

READ MORE - Did you queue to get into Liberty’s?

Over the years, the building had several other incarnations. Clubs based there included Shout, Quilt, Mojo and Groove, which closed at the end of 2013. Do you have fond memories of any of these clubs?

A Caught Out photo from Chicago's in Ipswich in 2004. Picture: LUCY TAYLORA Caught Out photo from Chicago's in Ipswich in 2004. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The building has since been converted into the town’s easyHotel.

Caught out in Chicago's in June 2003. Picture: LUCY TAYLORCaught out in Chicago's in June 2003. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Do you recognise yourself or any of your friends? Email your memories to judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Caught out at Chicago Rock Cafe in July 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLORCaught out at Chicago Rock Cafe in July 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Chicago Rock Cafe in Ipswich in 1995 Picture: ARCHANTChicago Rock Cafe in Ipswich in 1995 Picture: ARCHANT

