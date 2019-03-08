Sunshine and Showers

Were you caught in freak snow shower in Ipswich area today?

PUBLISHED: 12:05 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 13 April 2019

Snow didn’t stop MP Sandy Martin (right) and Labour councillors campaigning today in Ipswich. Picture: ALASDAIR ROSS

Snow didn’t stop MP Sandy Martin (right) and Labour councillors campaigning today in Ipswich. Picture: ALASDAIR ROSS

Alasdair Ross

Freak showers of snow and sleet were breaking out across the area today - just as spring should be under way.

Video journalist Victoria Pertusa was driving into Ipswich on the A14 when a wintry shower struck between 10.30 and 11am, leaving snow and slush on her car windscreen.

“It was a mix of snow, sleet and rain,” she said. “It was not very heavy, but I feel for people who were walking in it - it must have been horrible.”

Snow on a windscreen after today's freak April shower Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSASnow on a windscreen after today's freak April shower Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin and Labour councillors campaigning today in Ipswich were also caught up in the freak April shower.

Fred Best, forecaster at East Anglian-based Weatherquest, said: “A few of these showers are spreading in from the north, with wintry stuff, sleet, and hail and some snow.

“There is potential for it to continue through to the afternoon, but it will start to ease down later and into the evening.”

READ MORE - Coldest April night for six years

Mr Best said that when temperatures were very low in April there was potential for this type of wintry shower.

Temperatures in Suffolk dropped to well below freezing overnight – making it the coldest April night for six years.

Santon Downham, near Thetford, recorded one of the lowest overnight temperatures in the region on Friday through to Saturday of -4.3C.

Dan Holley, from East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, said that made it the coldest April night recorded since 2013.

• Did you take any photos or video of the sudden snow shower? Email your photos to newsroom@archant.co.uk

