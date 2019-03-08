Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jazz hands at the ready! The West End comes to Suffolk One

PUBLISHED: 07:52 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:52 04 June 2019

The West End to One show comes to Ipswich for one night only Picture: ONE SIXTH FORM COLLEGE

The West End to One show comes to Ipswich for one night only Picture: ONE SIXTH FORM COLLEGE

Archant

Musical fans in Ipswich have been told to have their jazz hands at the ready as Suffolk One students prepare for a one-night musical extravaganza.

The one-night only show, called West End to One, will be held at the sixth form college in Scrivener Drive, Ipswich on Tuesday night, June 4.

You may also want to watch:

Songs on the playlist include everything from Carole King to Kinky Boots, with the college's director of curriculum Lois Hinsley promising hits from some of the best loved musicals ever written.

19-year-old student Frankie Sandham, who will study media and journalism at the University of Brighton after finishing at One, said: "The audience should have their jazz hands at the ready."

Her co-star Olivia Campbell-Barr, 17, said: "We will be doing everything we can to make this a night to remember."

Tickets for the night - which starts at 7pm - are priced at £6 for adults or £15 for families and available on the college's ticket website.

Most Read

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

You’ve got some balls! Student mows stiff anti-Trump message into president’s Stansted flightpath

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

Fire spreads across two houses and garages in Ipswich

The fire has broken out an set two homes and a garage alight in Dryden Road, Whitton, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lorry driver jailed for theft of almost 3,000 PS4 Slim games consoles

Christopher Champion, 41, of St Helens, Merseyside, has been jailed for eight years for his role in the theft of PS4 Slim consoles worth an estimated £769,000 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

David Ellesmere: NCP forced to lower car park prices thanks to council

Crown Street car park opened in August 2018 and will be free this summer on Sundays. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Most Read

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

You’ve got some balls! Student mows stiff anti-Trump message into president’s Stansted flightpath

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

Fire spreads across two houses and garages in Ipswich

The fire has broken out an set two homes and a garage alight in Dryden Road, Whitton, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lorry driver jailed for theft of almost 3,000 PS4 Slim games consoles

Christopher Champion, 41, of St Helens, Merseyside, has been jailed for eight years for his role in the theft of PS4 Slim consoles worth an estimated £769,000 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

David Ellesmere: NCP forced to lower car park prices thanks to council

Crown Street car park opened in August 2018 and will be free this summer on Sundays. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Cracking down on ‘big business’ of crime gangs shipping stolen cars from port

Hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of stolen cars and vehicle parts have been found in containers at the Port of Felixstowe Picture: NaVCIS

Ipswich Cornhill to get safety boost and new “Cornhenge”

Ipswich council is hoping the changes will not change the overall feel of the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Nursery win bid for £1,600 grant for security lighting following stabbing in nearby carpark last summer

Buttons and Bows manager Clair Hallums Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Big’ clubs in League One: Those that have begun to yo-yo

Matt Holland was relegated with Charlton in 2009, while Kieffer Moore's goals helped Barnsley to promotion this season. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists