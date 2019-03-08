Jazz hands at the ready! The West End comes to Suffolk One

Musical fans in Ipswich have been told to have their jazz hands at the ready as Suffolk One students prepare for a one-night musical extravaganza.

The one-night only show, called West End to One, will be held at the sixth form college in Scrivener Drive, Ipswich on Tuesday night, June 4.

Songs on the playlist include everything from Carole King to Kinky Boots, with the college's director of curriculum Lois Hinsley promising hits from some of the best loved musicals ever written.

19-year-old student Frankie Sandham, who will study media and journalism at the University of Brighton after finishing at One, said: "The audience should have their jazz hands at the ready."

Her co-star Olivia Campbell-Barr, 17, said: "We will be doing everything we can to make this a night to remember."

Tickets for the night - which starts at 7pm - are priced at £6 for adults or £15 for families and available on the college's ticket website.