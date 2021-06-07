Published: 10:17 AM June 7, 2021

Faye Brookes as 'Roxie Hart' in the latest stage version of the hit musical Chicago which is coming to the Ipswich Regent - Credit: Matt Crockett

Top West End show Chicago is coming to the Ipswich Regent as part of a major UK tour next year.

The show, written by ‘Cabaret’ authors Kander and Ebb, will star Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart alongside leading West End star Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly.

Djalenga Scott as 'Velma Kelly' in the hit musical Chicago which is coming to the Ipswich Regent in 2022 - Credit: Matt Crockett

Set against the razzle-dazzle decadence of the jazz age, the musical tells the story of two ambitious murderesses who seek to translate their notoriety and ‘hard luck’ tales into a lucrative career on America’s vaudeville circuit in the 1920s.

But to do that, they need the services of Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform their malicious crimes into a barrage of sensational headlines.

The stage show was created by musical theatre’s legendary choreographer Bob Fosse and it features show-stopping songs Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango and All That Jazz.

The winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway and West End history.

Faye Brookes recently reached the final of this year’s series of ITV’s Dancing On Ice. She is best known for her role as Kate Connor in ITV’s Coronation Street, for which she won a National Television Award.

Her theatre credits include Princess Fiona in Shrek and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, both on national tour, Ann/Edna in That Day We Sang directed by Victoria Wood at Manchester’s Royal Exchange, Liesl in The Sound of Music at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and Frenchy in Grease at the West End’s Piccadilly Theatre

Djalenga Scott’s West End credits include Lily St Regis in Annie at the Piccadilly Theatre, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the New London and Chicago at the Adelphi, Cambridge and Garrick Theatres.

Her other credits include Anita in the national tour of West Side Story, Rizzo in Grease at Curve Leicester, Magenta in The Rocky Horror Show and Carmen in Fame, both on European tours, the US tour of Batman Live and Bombalurina in Cats at Kilworth House

The cast will also include Ishmail Aaron, Michelle Andrews, Gabby Antrobus, Delycia Belgrave, Joel Benjamin, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Daniel Clift, Callum Fitzgerald, Emily Goodenough, Billie Hardy, Aaron Jenkins, Liam Marcellino, Theo Reece, Hollie Jane Stephens and Harrison Wilde.

The show will be at the Ipswich Regent from March 21 to 26 2022. Tickets can be booked online at the Ipswich Regent website.