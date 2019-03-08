E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Man left with serious injuries after motorbike crash

PUBLISHED: 18:35 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:35 27 October 2019

The Icklington Road where a motorcycle and a car collided. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Icklington Road where a motorcycle and a car collided. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man has been left with serious injuries following a motorcycle crash near Bury St Edmunds.

Police officers were called to the incident at around 3.30pm today to reports that there had been a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Icklingham Road in West Stow.

They arrived to find the motorcyclist with serious injuries and called for an ambulance to attend.

The man was taken to hospital and is understood to have serious injuries although they are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The road was closed for more than an hour while the two vehicles were cleared.

The road was reopened shortly after 4.40pm however investigations into the incident are continuing.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘All stock must go’ - Another Ipswich store announces plans to leave town

Signs have appeared in the windows of The Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Ipswich, advertising its closure. Photo: Archant.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘All stock must go’ - Another Ipswich store announces plans to leave town

Signs have appeared in the windows of The Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Ipswich, advertising its closure. Photo: Archant.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Dramatic pictures of car smashed into bollards outside row of shops

A car has gone into bollards outside a row of shops in Ravenswood, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Man left with serious injuries after motorbike crash

The Icklington Road where a motorcycle and a car collided. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sunday Snap: Reunion with the Iceman, a big success for Norwood and a ban for former Town boss Jewell

Hermann Hreidarsson and Paul Jewell both feature in this week's Sunday Snap. Picture: PAGEPIX

Could you survive sleeping rough on the streets of Ipswich?

The 2019 Ipswich Sleep Out, organised by the Benjamin Foundation, will raise awareness of the problem of homelessness in the town. Picture: BENJAMIN FOUNDATION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists