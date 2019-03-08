Man left with serious injuries after motorbike crash

The Icklington Road where a motorcycle and a car collided. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man has been left with serious injuries following a motorcycle crash near Bury St Edmunds.

Police officers were called to the incident at around 3.30pm today to reports that there had been a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Icklingham Road in West Stow.

They arrived to find the motorcyclist with serious injuries and called for an ambulance to attend.

The man was taken to hospital and is understood to have serious injuries although they are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The road was closed for more than an hour while the two vehicles were cleared.

The road was reopened shortly after 4.40pm however investigations into the incident are continuing.