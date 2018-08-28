Heavy Showers

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

PUBLISHED: 20:52 27 November 2018

Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

One of the UK’s largest Christmas fayres which takes place in West Suffolk each year is set to continue for at least another three years, it has been confirmed.

West Suffolk’s shadow executive gave the approval this evening for the annual Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre to continue for the next three years, with bosses haling the event’s success which means it regularly attracts more than 120,000 visitors.

It secures the future for the event for at least another three years, but work will continue with stallholders and key tourism and business groups to see how the event can evolve to create a ‘Christmas in Bury’ experience.

Councillor Lance Stanbury, cabinet member for planning and growth at Forest Heath District Council, said: “The only way the continued success of this event can occur is if we as an administration continue to commit to the event.

“I think it certainly helps get Bury St Edmunds on the map, and if it’s a case where we want to cascade the love [to other West Suffolk towns] it will be good for the Bury brand.

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGEBury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“I encourage everyone to really embrace it.”

A task force was set up over the summer to assess all aspects of the event, and present a series of recommendations going forward.

But question marks were raised at St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s overview and scrutiny committee where the latest plan was described as “devoid of ambition”.

It prompted calls for a review in 2019 to assess whether it could be held over more days than the four it currently runs to be more akin to European festivals, and if it could become a winter experience across the town.

This year’s fayre was held across four days last weekend.

Councillor Susan Glossop, cabinet member for planning and growth at St Edmundsbury Borough Council said: “It’s fair to say the Christmas Fayre is not universally welcomed by all the community, and its for us to appreciate the downside of the event as well as the benefits.

Ken and Frances, Barkers of Suffolk. Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGEKen and Frances, Barkers of Suffolk. Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“We are going to have a debrief next week with officers [over this year’s event] but on the whole it was a really good family affair.”

West Suffolk Council’s scrutiny committee will be presented with an annual report going forward to assess the impact of the fayre, and look at areas for improvement.

