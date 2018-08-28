Snow

Avoid - Lane closed on Orwell Bridge following fuel spill

PUBLISHED: 17:01 22 January 2019

A diesel spill has closed part of the A14 running on the Orwell Bridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A diesel spillage on the Orwell Bridge is causing rush hour traffic chaos in Ipswich as one lane of the A14 is closed.

Traffic begins to build on the approach to the Orwell Bridge on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 3.40pm to reports of a fuel spill covering around 200m of the westbound carriageway, passing the Orwell Bridge truck stop and onto the bridge itself.

The spill has closed the road from junction 57 at the Nacton Road interchange to junction 56, the Wherstead Road interchange.

Highways England are currently at the scene and dealing with the problem.

There is congestion on either side of the Nacton interchange, and it is expected to worsen as we hit rush hour.

Traffic is also stationary at the Copdock interchange with vehicles queuing on the A14 heading west to get onto the roundabout.

The spill was first reported to the AA traffic website at 4pm today, it is believed that police are still at the scene.

