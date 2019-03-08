Partly Cloudy

Two men in court accused of Ipswich knife attack

PUBLISHED: 14:35 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 05 June 2019

Police attend the scene of an incident in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people have been charged in connection with an alleged double stabbing in Ipswich.

The pair, aged 22 and 18, appeared before magistrates in the town on Tuesday morning.

Both are accused of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

They are also both charged with possessing a knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

The charges relate to an alleged incident in Waterford Road, Ipswich, on Monday, October 23, 2017.

Police were called just after 12.15pm to reports an 18-year-old man had been stabbed in the leg and a 64-year-old man had been stabbed in the torso, following an altercation outside an address.

Patrick Casey, 22, of Dombey Road, Ipswich, and Kai Curtis, 18, of Pearl Court, Barnard Square, Ipswich, will next appear before a judge at Ipswich Crown Court for a case management hearing on July 2.

