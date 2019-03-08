Partly Cloudy

Ipswich boy wins gold at national championships

PUBLISHED: 05:30 14 May 2019

National chamption Eurig Colville with coach Steve Morley Picture: IPSWICH FENCING CLUB

National chamption Eurig Colville with coach Steve Morley Picture: IPSWICH FENCING CLUB

IPSWICH FENCING CLUB

An "absurdly talented" youngster from Ipswich has won national acclaim after taking home the gold at the biggest domestic youth event in the fencing calendar.

Eurig Colville, from Ipswich, is the new British Under 14s Foil champion following a huge win at the British Youth Fencing Championships on Sunday, May 6.

The Westbourne Academy pupil was undefeated at the end of the competition, held over three days at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Eurig was ranked joint fourth going into the direct eliminations, and went on to win his group matches 5-0, 5-1, 5-1, 5-1, and 5-3.

The youngster began fencing at age four with the Newham Swords club in London, and has since competed at local, regional and national level.

He now fences at both Colchester & District Fencing Club and at Ipswich Fencing Club, which meets weekly on Wednesday evenings at St Albans Catholic High School in Ipswich.

Speaking after his big win, Eurig said: "It felt like it was going to be a good day for me. With the fantastic help of my coach, Steve Morley, I felt really well-prepared, but you never know what is going to happen on the day."

Eurig qualified for the British Youth Championships, representing the Eastern Region, after taking the gold medal at the regional championships in January.

He has also been selected for the Under 15s England team to fence in the Challenge Wratislavia tournament in Poland.

Christopher Chapman, chair of Ipswich Fencing Club, said: "Eurig has been setting the bar at Ipswich Fencing Club not just for junior fencers but adults as well, and we were delighted when he first represented England at an international tournament last year.

"Now he's taken the gold at the Youth Championship and the whole club is behind Eurig, cheering his achievement in Sheffield."

Duncan Merren, treasurer at the Ipswich Fencing Club, said Eurig was "absurdly talented", and everybody at the club was very proud of his achievement.

