Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Grease is the word for Westbourne Academy

PUBLISHED: 17:29 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:22 24 March 2019

Sandy and Danny on stage for Grease the musical at Westbourne. Pink ladies from Westbourne Academy. Picture: IN THE WINGS PHOTOGRAPHY

Sandy and Danny on stage for Grease the musical at Westbourne. Pink ladies from Westbourne Academy. Picture: IN THE WINGS PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

‘Small budget, big hearts and a whole load of talent’ - this is what the audience should expect as students from Westbourne Academy take centre stage next week for their biggest ever production.

The cast from Westbourne Academy on stage for Grease production. Picture: IN THE WINGS PHOTOGRAPHYThe cast from Westbourne Academy on stage for Grease production. Picture: IN THE WINGS PHOTOGRAPHY

A cast of 35 children from Westbourne Academy in Ipswich have been rehearsing for months in preparation for the academies biggest ever production.

The group of students from year seven to 11 will be performing three shows of the musical Grease, with the academies Principal Garry Trott even starring alongside the youngsters.

Katie Boland, drama teacher and director of the production, said: “This show is bigger and better than anything we have ever done, it is on a whole new scale and has such a big community feel.”

The students, who have been rehearsing three nights a week since October, have even built their own set.

T- Birds all prepared for Grease the musical at Westbourne Academy. Sandy and Danny on stage for Grease the musical at Westbourne. Pink ladies from Westbourne Academy. Picture: IN THE WINGS PHOTOGRAPHYT- Birds all prepared for Grease the musical at Westbourne Academy. Sandy and Danny on stage for Grease the musical at Westbourne. Pink ladies from Westbourne Academy. Picture: IN THE WINGS PHOTOGRAPHY

“Although we have a small budget there will be big hearts and a whole load of talent on stage,” continued Katie, who has worked in the drama department for five years.

The whole community has come together to arrange the show - featuring costumes donated by residents and live performances from local band Jax & Co who have kindly volunteered their time.

The three performances will take place at 7pm on Wednesday, March 27, Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29. Tickets are available on the door with adult prices costing £6 and concession tickets priced at £4.

What the cast had to say

Pink ladies from Westbourne Academy. Picture: IN THE WINGS PHOTOGRAPHYPink ladies from Westbourne Academy. Picture: IN THE WINGS PHOTOGRAPHY

“I am really enjoying being the lead role, the whole experience has really boosted my confidence” - Macey Larkin from Year 10 playing Sandy.

“It’s been really enjoyable, I have loved every minute and I can’t wait for the show” - Brandon Ling from Year eight playing Eugene.

“Out of all the plays I have done at school so far this is the biggest!” - Lacey Warner from Year 10 playing Cha Cha.

“The best show I have ever been in, it has really boosted my confidence especially in singing. I have loved the rehearsal process it has felt like a big family. It would make my day if we sell out the show.” - Freddie King from Year 10 playing Kenickie.

On stage rehearsing for Grease. Picture: IN THE WINGS PHOTOGRAPHYOn stage rehearsing for Grease. Picture: IN THE WINGS PHOTOGRAPHY

Singers on stage rehearsing for Grease at Westbourne Academy. Picture: IN THE WINGS PHOTOGRAPHYSingers on stage rehearsing for Grease at Westbourne Academy. Picture: IN THE WINGS PHOTOGRAPHY

Cheerleaders for Grease from Westbourne Academy. Picture: In the Wings PhotographyCheerleaders for Grease from Westbourne Academy. Picture: In the Wings Photography

Most Read

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Fears over Orwell Bridge Brexit protest THIS EVENING

There may be travel disruption on the A14 tonight because of a Brexit protest: GREGG BROWN

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich builder jailed for keeping drug dealers’ guns

Thomas Potkins, of Wallace Road, Ipswich, who has been jailed for six years for keeping weapons on behalf of drug dealers

Most Read

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Fears over Orwell Bridge Brexit protest THIS EVENING

There may be travel disruption on the A14 tonight because of a Brexit protest: GREGG BROWN

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich builder jailed for keeping drug dealers’ guns

Thomas Potkins, of Wallace Road, Ipswich, who has been jailed for six years for keeping weapons on behalf of drug dealers

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Car found with 15 people packed inside including two in the boot, say police

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

‘One life is too much’: Residents react to fatal crash on busy Ipswich road

Star Lane in Ipswich, close to where the accident happened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mum reveals trauma of how her son, born premature at 28 weeks, nearly died

Mother Amy Hammond and her son Jaxxon-James who was born 28 weeks old during an emergency cesarean at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: AMY HAMMOND

‘I told him I’d never been on Twitter...I had to convince him it wasn’t me!’ - Tabb reveals social media mix-up with McCarthy in look back at career

Ipswich Town v Stevenage Capital One Cup First Round. Jay Tabb scores for Town taking them to a 2-1 lead.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists