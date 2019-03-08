Grease is the word for Westbourne Academy

‘Small budget, big hearts and a whole load of talent’ - this is what the audience should expect as students from Westbourne Academy take centre stage next week for their biggest ever production.

A cast of 35 children from Westbourne Academy in Ipswich have been rehearsing for months in preparation for the academies biggest ever production.

The group of students from year seven to 11 will be performing three shows of the musical Grease, with the academies Principal Garry Trott even starring alongside the youngsters.

Katie Boland, drama teacher and director of the production, said: “This show is bigger and better than anything we have ever done, it is on a whole new scale and has such a big community feel.”

The students, who have been rehearsing three nights a week since October, have even built their own set.

“Although we have a small budget there will be big hearts and a whole load of talent on stage,” continued Katie, who has worked in the drama department for five years.

The whole community has come together to arrange the show - featuring costumes donated by residents and live performances from local band Jax & Co who have kindly volunteered their time.

The three performances will take place at 7pm on Wednesday, March 27, Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29. Tickets are available on the door with adult prices costing £6 and concession tickets priced at £4.

What the cast had to say

“I am really enjoying being the lead role, the whole experience has really boosted my confidence” - Macey Larkin from Year 10 playing Sandy.

“It’s been really enjoyable, I have loved every minute and I can’t wait for the show” - Brandon Ling from Year eight playing Eugene.

“Out of all the plays I have done at school so far this is the biggest!” - Lacey Warner from Year 10 playing Cha Cha.

“The best show I have ever been in, it has really boosted my confidence especially in singing. I have loved the rehearsal process it has felt like a big family. It would make my day if we sell out the show.” - Freddie King from Year 10 playing Kenickie.

