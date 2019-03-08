'How do we know it won't happen again?' - Shock as boys stage carjacking at knifepoint

Westbury Road in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Archant

People living in a quiet Ipswich community have spoken of their shock after two boys - believed to be as young as 12 and seven - car-jacked a woman in her 60s.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Westbury Road in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Westbury Road in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Homeowners in Westbury Road, where the incident happened at around 6.25pm on Saturday, now fear there may be repeat crimes - despite living in "such a quiet area".

One neighbour, who wanted to remain anonymous said: "This is such a quiet area.

"I'm so shocked that two people so young were able to do this. How do we know it won't again? I'll definitely be more cautious when I'm getting in and out of my car now."

The attack happened while the victim had been reversing her car onto a driveway when the two boys approached her car.

Westbury Road in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Westbury Road in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

One of them opened the door and demanded she get out, threatening her with a knife.

The woman got out of the car and the suspects got in and drove off towards Rushmere Road.

The victim was left shaken but physically unharmed. The car was later recovered.

MORE: 'It's incredibly rare' - Officer left shocked as woman car jacked at knifepoint by schoolboys

Another local, who lived opposite the house said: "This sort of thing doesn't happen around here.

"I don't understand how someone so young knows how to drive."

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said he was "shocked" by the incident.

He said: "I have never seen anything like this before. The concerning thing is these two were so young.

"I don't understand how a seven and a 12-year-old get hold of a knife and then use it to threaten a woman.

"There are parents or an organisation out there who need to take responsibility for these children more seriously."

Suffolk police has since released descriptions of the boys.

One of the boys is described as being around 12 years old, of a small build, between 4ft 10ins and 5ft 2ins with dark hair and dark eyes. He was wearing a multi-coloured T-shirt and blue shorts.

The other boy was described as being around seven years old, of a stockier build between 4ft 8ins and 5ft 1ins tall with dark hair and dark eyes. He was wearing a blue buttoned-up shirt and dark coloured shorts.

Those with any relevant information should contact South CID on 101 quoting crime reference 37/57286/19.