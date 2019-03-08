E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man suffers serious injuries in crash involving scaffolding truck

PUBLISHED: 13:21 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 04 November 2019

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at Westerfield Picture; LEO HAYMAN

A man in his 80s has been left with serious injuries after he was rushed to hospital following a crash between a car and a scaffolding truck.

The air ambulance arrives at Westerfield Picture: LEO HAYMANThe air ambulance arrives at Westerfield Picture: LEO HAYMAN

The crash happened on Saturday, November 2 at around 12.25pm at the cross roads junction of Westerfield Road, Lower Road and Church Lane in Westerfield.

An air ambulance attended the scene and took the driver of the Ford, a man in his 80s, to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment to head injuries and serious cuts and bruises.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent three fire crews to the scene - one from Ipswich East and two from Princes Street.

Suffolk police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

They are asking anyone who was travelling in the area at the relevant time, and witnessed the collision, to contact police quoting CAD reference 159 of November 2.

