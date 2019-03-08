E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Village crossroads blocked after crash involving truck and car

PUBLISHED: 13:26 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 02 November 2019

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at Westerfield Picture; LEO HAYMAN

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at Westerfield Picture; LEO HAYMAN

The main road through Westerfield is closed after a car and a lorry collided at the crossroads.

The air ambulance arrives at Westerfield Picture: LEO HAYMANThe air ambulance arrives at Westerfield Picture: LEO HAYMAN

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at about 12.30pm today.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said a lorry and a car had been in collision, leaving the crossroads blocked in all four directions, causing lengthy delays for drivers caught up in the incident.

He said all emergency services had attended and were dealing with the aftermath. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent three fire crews to the scene - one from Ipswich East and two from Princes Street.

Residents said the lorry involved had been a truck carrying scaffolding.

An air ambulance was also on the scene.

It is the second serious crash at the junction of Westerfield Road, Church Lane and Lower Road in the past two months.

In a separate incident, the road is also blocked near the Fountain pub at Tudenham after a tree came down in the strong winds. It is thought some power lines may have been affected.

Police said a number of trees have come down on roads across the county - mainly in the Bury St Edmunds area.

Elsewhere, traffic was heavy through Ipswich - particularly Wherstead Road and the Stoke Bridge area - because of the Orwell Bridge closure diversions.

