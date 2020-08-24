Van and two cyclists collide on busy Ipswich road

A van and two cyclists have collided in Ipswich’s Westerfield Road, causing delays on one of the town’s busiest highways.

The incident happened shortly after 3.30pm today (Monday, August 24) at the roundabout between the street and Valley Road.

It is understood that a single van was involved in a collision with two separate cyclists.

The police and ambulance service were called to the scene. However, there are not believed to be any serious injuries.

It is understood that the van has now been moved from the road and that the highway is now clear.

However, there are still believed to be delays in both Westerfield Road and Valley Road.

