Greggs’ town centre store reopens for click and collect

The Greggs store in Ipswich town centre has reopened for click and collect Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A popular Ipswich branch of high street bakers Greggs has reopened as a click and collect store.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The store in Westgate Street closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and its doors remained shut while others nationwide, including the Upper Brook Street branch, reopened.

Now, as the bakery giant looks to resume business, the store has reopened solely as a click and collect shop for online orders.

Sausage roll fans will now be able to place an order on their website and receive an email alert when their order is ready for collection. Only one adult will be allowed in at any time.

They will also be able to order through Just Eat.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to introduce our click and collect service in Ipswich and along with the other shops we’ve reopened across the country and our partnership with Just Eat, we’re pleased to help bring a little taste of normal back to our local communities.”

Orders can be placed here.