CCTV appeal launched after cash stolen from town centre shop
PUBLISHED: 17:56 21 July 2020
SUFFOLK POLICE
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after cash was stolen from a till in an Ipswich town centre shop.
The theft took place at an undisclosed store in Westgate Street around 3.10pm Monday, 13 July.
A police spokesman said a man entered the shop and said he had left his bag in the store the previous day – and stole £50 from the till while a member of staff was looking for his belongings.
Police are looking to speak to the man pictured in relation to the incident.
The man is described as wearing a black hat and a black face mask, as well as a grey Nike long-sleeve top and black shorts. He also has a tattoo on his forearm.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Neighbourhood Policing Team at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101, quoting reference 39450/20.
Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their website.
