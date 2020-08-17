Renewed CCTV appeal after cash stolen from shop till

Suffolk police have launched a CCTV appeal after £50 was stolen from a till in Ipswich town centre Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Police have reissued CCTV images after a man stole cash from a till in an Ipswich town centre shop.

The appeal comes after a man distracted staff at a vape store in Westgate Street around 3.10pm on Monday, July 13.

A man is said to have entered the shop and informed staff he had left a bag behind on the previous day, before stealing £50 from the till while staff searched for it.

Police believe the man pictured may be of assistance to them during their investigation.

He is described as wearing a black hat, a grey Nike long-sleeve top and black shorts. He was also wearing a face mask and had a tattoo on his forearm.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Neighbourhood Policing Team at Landmark House on 101, quoting reference 39450/20.