Renewed CCTV appeal after cash stolen from shop till
PUBLISHED: 16:05 17 August 2020
SUFFOLK POLICE
Police have reissued CCTV images after a man stole cash from a till in an Ipswich town centre shop.
The appeal comes after a man distracted staff at a vape store in Westgate Street around 3.10pm on Monday, July 13.
A man is said to have entered the shop and informed staff he had left a bag behind on the previous day, before stealing £50 from the till while staff searched for it.
Police believe the man pictured may be of assistance to them during their investigation.
He is described as wearing a black hat, a grey Nike long-sleeve top and black shorts. He was also wearing a face mask and had a tattoo on his forearm.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Neighbourhood Policing Team at Landmark House on 101, quoting reference 39450/20.
