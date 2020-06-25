Four boys sentenced for town centre brawl involving weapons

Westgate Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy Brown

Four teenage boys have been sentenced for taking part in a brawl involving weapons in Ipswich town centre.

The 14-year-olds, all from Ipswich, but who cannot be identified because of their age, were handed court orders of varying durations after admitting their involvement at magistrates’ court on Thursday.

The fight broke out near Primark, in Westgate Street, at about 3.30pm on Sunday, March 22, and resulted in one boy being hospitalised with a cut head.

Two of the boys were also sentenced for two earlier robberies, in September and October 2018, on a vulnerable man and a vulnerable child, who was forced to strip naked and parade around at Westbourne Park.

One of the pair was also dealt with for a string of other offences dating back almost two years, including another robbery on the same adult, numerous shop thefts, criminal damage, assaulting a shop assistant, assaulting a police officer, bank card fraud and racially aggravated harassment.

He was one of three boys convicted earlier this year of bludgeoning to death chickens belonging to Castle Hill Infant School in January 2019.

The boy was sentenced for all offences after admitting the affray in Westgate Street in March, when he was already subject to a referral order requiring him to attend a youth offender panel for previous thefts, criminal damage and threatening words.

District Judge Shanta Deonarine revoked the order and imposed a new 18-month order, with three months of intensive supervision, and a restraining order preventing contact with the robbery victims and entry to the streets in which they live.

He was ordered to pay £200 in compensation to Castle Hill Infant School, attend a drug treatment programme and observe a home curfew for three months.

He was told by the district judge: “You have one chance to comply. If you come back before me, I’m not going through all this nonsense again. You’ll be going straight through that door.”

His accomplice in the robberies received a 12-month referral order after also admitting affray and threatening someone with a rounders bat. He will be subject to the same restraining order and must pay the victims £100.

The others received a 10-month order for affray and possession of a knife, and an eight-month order for affray and threatening someone with a rounders bat.