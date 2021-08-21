Did you go to Westlife's gig at a packed Chantry Park in 2004?

Published: 7:00 PM August 21, 2021

Fans gather at Ipswich's Chantry Park to see Westlife

Irish boyband heart-throbs Westlife wowed Ipswich fans at a Chantry Park gig in 2004 - were you there?

Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan performed to the Suffolk faithful on July 31, just months after the departure of Brian McFadden from the band.

Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan perform to the crowd

Westlife were the headliners on the night, but Peter Andre, 5Boyz, Pop! and Blazin' Squad all performed on what turned out to be a magical evening.

The members don white suits for one of their hit tracks

Highlights of the concert included Filan changing the lyrics to Uptown Girl to Ipswich Girl, while a young fan called Rebecca was brought out to sit with on stage as the group sang My Love.

The words to Uptown Girl were changed to Ipswich Girl to honour the town

The group also performed a cover of I'll Be There for You by The Rembrandts, which was made famous by the TV show Friends.

Brian McFadden had left the Irish boyband earlier that year

It was the first time Westlife, one of the biggest names in music in the early 2000s, had ever performed in Ipswich.

It was the first time Westlife had performed in Ipswich

The band split up in 2012, as members of the group launched their solo careers.

Thousands of fans attended the Ipswich concert

A fan holds a shirt in honour of Westlife's track Uptown Girl




