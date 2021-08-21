Did you go to Westlife's gig at a packed Chantry Park in 2004?
Irish boyband heart-throbs Westlife wowed Ipswich fans at a Chantry Park gig in 2004 - were you there?
Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan performed to the Suffolk faithful on July 31, just months after the departure of Brian McFadden from the band.
Westlife were the headliners on the night, but Peter Andre, 5Boyz, Pop! and Blazin' Squad all performed on what turned out to be a magical evening.
Highlights of the concert included Filan changing the lyrics to Uptown Girl to Ipswich Girl, while a young fan called Rebecca was brought out to sit with on stage as the group sang My Love.
The group also performed a cover of I'll Be There for You by The Rembrandts, which was made famous by the TV show Friends.
It was the first time Westlife, one of the biggest names in music in the early 2000s, had ever performed in Ipswich.
The band split up in 2012, as members of the group launched their solo careers.
