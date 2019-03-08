Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin takes out the trash

PUBLISHED: 14:51 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 07 April 2019

Ipswich labour MP Sandy Martin has been helping teams from the Suffolk Wildlife Trust collect litter as part of The Great British Clean Up by Keep Britain Tidy. Picture: SANDY MARTIN MP

Ipswich labour MP Sandy Martin has been helping teams from the Suffolk Wildlife Trust collect litter as part of The Great British Clean Up by Keep Britain Tidy. Picture: SANDY MARTIN MP

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin swapped the Palace of Westminster for the bogs of an Ipswich river to collect rubbish on the weekend.

The labour MP took to the riverside paths of the Alderman Canal in Ipswich alongside a team of volunteers from the Ipswich Wildlife Trust on Saturday, April 6.

The team collected 10 bin bags of rubbish, including an old disused tent, as well as further evidence of rough sleeping in the undergrowth.

Plastic bottles and aluminium cans have been taken to a local recycling centre.

Mr Martin had previously met with officials from Keep Britain Tidy - who organise the campaign - in Westminster last month.

Mr Martin said: “Some of the rubbish we found was quite disgusting and I am glad to have been able to help clear it up.

“I am really pleased that Ipswich Wildlife Trust volunteers do this on a regular basis, and there are other volunteer groups helping to clear up our town too.

“I just wish some anti-social people wouldn’t throw the rubbish down in the first place.”

