Hold onto your hats - it is going to be another wet and windy day in Suffolk

Expect bands of wind and rain as we head into the weekend Picture: PHIL MORELY Archant

Early birds and commuters will have woken this morning to slightly warmer temperatures with areas of Suffolk experiencing unseasonal highs of 12-13C in the early hours.

But the rain has once again set in and will dominate over much of the region this morning.

That rain will eventually clear in the east of Suffolk as we head towards lunchtime.

The afternoon is looking sunny with some isolated showers popping up in areas along the coast but high winds of 40mph could drive down the temperature to just 9-10C.

Showers will return overnight with more rain coming in from the west giving us a rather miserable start to the weekend.

The wind will also pick up with gusts of 40-45mph battering the coastline.

Once again the wind and rain will clear and the afternoon will see spells of sunshine.

Expect highs of 8-9C.