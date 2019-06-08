Met Office warn of chance of flooding due to 'prolonged rainfall' next week

The Met Office are warning of the chance of flooding early next week due to a spell of 'prolonged rainfall' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain next week - saying there is a chance "homes and businesses could be flooded".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The warning, which was issued this morning, warns that "prolonged rainfall" could lead to flooding and disruption to public transport.

The yellow alert is in place for Monday, Tuesday for East Anglia, although yellow warnings are also in place on Thursday for the north east of England.

You may also want to watch:

However, Adam Dury from Weatherquest said there was still some uncertainty on where the weather front would strike and how much rain would fall.

He said: "There is a slow moving weather front coming though when we get to Monday.

"There is still some uncertainty over where that weather front will be. "The rain will be falling over a 36 hour period rather than it being a sudden downpour."

The weather warning comes as the OVO Women's Tour is set to start on Monday.

It is not yet known of the bad weather will lead to any disruption to the event.