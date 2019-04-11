Wetherspoons back ambulance service’s anti-abuse campaign

The Dont Choose to Abuse campaign has been relaunched across the six counties the ambulance trust serves Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon are backing a campaign by the ambulance service highlighting the abuse its staff face on the road.

During 2017-18 there were more than 1,000 incidents reported by staff from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST), including 252 incidents of physical abuse.

On eight occasions, weapons were used.

The “Don’t Choose to Abuse” campaign has been relaunched across the six counties the Trust serves - including Suffolk and Essex - reminding people that assaulting ambulance crew members can result in a prison sentence of up to 12 months.

A total of 47 JD Wetherspoon pubs across East Anglia will be sharing this message through the campaign’s distinctive green posters and drink mats.

Dorothy Hosein, Chief Executive of EEAST said: “It’s totally unacceptable to abuse ambulance crews and call handlers who are only there to help.

“We are therefore delighted that Wetherspoon has chosen to endorse our message now, as Easter and the May bank holidays are often a very busy time for us.

“It’s a reminder that our staff work through the holidays to help people and keep them safe, and they need your respect and support to do their job.”

Tom Ball, general manager of Wetherspoon said: “ We are pleased to play our part in getting this important message over to the public.

“The participating Wetherspoon pubs will display the posters prominently in order to highlight the campaign to their customers.”

To support the Don’t Choose to Abuse campaign, contact media@eastamb.nhs.uk to receive an information pack.