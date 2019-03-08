Sunshine and Showers

Young readers on track for 1.8million words

PUBLISHED: 17:36 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 26 April 2019

Connor Root with his mum Sarah at WH Smiths in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Reception pupils who have risen to the challenge and are on track to read 1.8million words this year were rewarded for their commitment.

Ravenswood Primary School pupil Hubert Kluzek with his mum Katarzyna Picture: SARAH LUPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRavenswood Primary School pupil Hubert Kluzek with his mum Katarzyna Picture: SARAH LUPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The star readers from Ravenswood's Community Primary School's reception class were each given a book token for reading at home every night for the past 12 weeks, and today they got to use them to buy a book from WH Smith's in Ipswich town centre.

Zachary Huggins with his mum Kara. He was one of the eager readers who completed the reading challenge from Australia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNZachary Huggins with his mum Kara. He was one of the eager readers who completed the reading challenge from Australia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parents went with the children to pick a new book to read together.

Jenson Quinton chose a picturepedia with his prize money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJenson Quinton chose a picturepedia with his prize money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Karen Mills, headteacher, explained that the initiative came about after teachers visited Sydney, Australia last year and met with researchers. They wanted to introduce the reading challenge to help very young children improve their ability.

Zachary Huggins chose a book about dinosaurs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNZachary Huggins chose a book about dinosaurs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

She said: “If children read for just one minute a day, they will pick up 8,000 words a year, and if they read for 20 minutes a day, they pick up 1.8 million words a year.”

Deputy head teacher, Alison Knox-Johnston, added: “The kids have been so excited, it's been absolutely lovely. To be out of school with their parents and come to WH Smiths is a huge incentive for them.”

Ravenswood are already seeing improvements in their students' reading despite the scheme being in its early stages.

