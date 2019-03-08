Video

Tragic video shows carcass washed up on Felixstowe beach

A whale has been washed up on Felixstowe beach. Picture: ALAN BOYLE/ EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE ALAN BOYLE/ EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

A seven metre carcass, possibly either a whale or a basking shark, has washed up on Felixstowe beach just a few yards from the pier.

Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to the discovery of the badly decomposed remains on Felixstowe beach at around 9am this morning.

Alan Boyle, a local photographer who saw the carcass, said: "It is having a hard time being washed away. Spring tides are still continuing to push it closer in so it could end up coming closer to the prom."

"I am so sad to see this. The coastguard thinks it was probably hit by a ship."

Mr Boyle said that the coastguards on scene believe the carcass is around six to seven metres long and suspect it died after being hit by a ship.

He added: "The coastguard is now on scene monitoring it to see if it gets washed back out to sea or not."

A spokesman for the Maritime & Coastguard Agency, said: "HM Coastguard received a call at around 9.20am this morning from a member of the public reporting that a large carcass had washed ashore on Felixstowe beach.

"Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to the scene, where they currently remain to ensure public safety. Suffolk County Council and the Maritime & Coastguard Agency's Receiver of Wreck have been informed.

"HM Coastguard is urging people to stay clear of the scene and to keep dogs on leads until the council has removed the carcass."