7 new digital Suffolk events to put in your diary

Tallulah Goodtimes at a live gig Photo: RXC Photography Archant

From a Party in your PJs, to live play readings and cartoon workshops - there’s plenty of fun waiting online for you this month.

Tallulah Goodtimes Photo: Velvet Storm Photography Tallulah Goodtimes Photo: Velvet Storm Photography

Party in Your PJs

When: Every Friday at 8pm

Where: Tallulah Goodtimes Facebook page

“There ain’t no party like a PJ party!” So says DJ, singer and live performer Tallulah Goodtimes who started a series of ‘virtual’ Friday night gigs which she describes as part gig, part radio show: a place to gather, to forget your cares and worries, in great company, to the sounds of electro swing, which is uplifting good times music.

“I’ve always believed music and the arts have a special power to heal by bringing people together, particularly in times of crisis, and now it’s more important than ever. Music and dancing makes us feel better in pretty much every situation. They relieve stress whether we’re dressed up or not.”

She said that the success of the Friday stream has taken her slightly by surprise. “The audience are connecting to my livestream while also connecting with each other, on Zoom, celebrating birthdays, special occasions and life in general.

“And the digital word spreads globally. Alongside guests from all corners of the U, we have been joined by people and communities from Brazil, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Poland and the US.”

The show has inspired the creation of party rooms, poems, drawings, dancing, and there are lots of funny chats, stories and, most importantly, laughter. It’s a creative endeavour inspiring more creative endeavour, a very positive thing, and something we all need in these times.

Joe Stilgoe, is giving a live streamed performance every day from his home studio. Photo: Prasanna Puwanarajah Joe Stilgoe, is giving a live streamed performance every day from his home studio. Photo: Prasanna Puwanarajah

Nothing will ever beat being in the same room, shoulder to shoulder at a gig, festival or party. But, if Party in Your PJs is anything to go by, an online gig is a pretty awesome alternative for now.

Stilgoe in the Shed

When: Daily

Where: Joe Stilgoe’s YouTube channel

Due to perform at Snape Proms in August, singer/songwriter Joe Stilgoe is inviting people to join him in his shed-based studio each day for a little musical distraction during this difficult time.

Stilgoe in the Shed takes place on YouTube every weekday at 1pm and lasts approximately 30 minutes, with an invitation to dress up and dance each Saturday at 8pm for glamourous evening out-but-in with Joe and a little lockdown swing.

An acclaimed jazz musician has joined the wealth of talented performers continuing to entertain audiences online during the current lockdown. His daily sets feature a wide range of genres including swing, movie music, children’s songs and pop - along with plenty of his famous mash-ups and charming banter - which ensures there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Red Rose Chain's Fallen in Love cast Emma Connell and Scott Ellis will be revisiting the play in a rehearsed reading Photo: Red Rose Chain Red Rose Chain's Fallen in Love cast Emma Connell and Scott Ellis will be revisiting the play in a rehearsed reading Photo: Red Rose Chain

If that wasn’t enough, look out for cameos by small children (wondering what Daddy is up to) and his wife, Katie (‘Director of Photography’), who helps field comments and requests from those viewing live.

Fallen in Love: Live play reading

When: Various dates culminating in a live stream Tuesday May 19 at 7pm

Where: Livestream link to be emailed after booking Free tickets are available here

With access to live performance remaining difficult, Ipswich-based theatre company Red Rose Chain have decided to revive one of their most popular historical dramas Fallen In Love – the story of Anne Boleyn, her brother George and their individual relationship with Henry VIII and his court.

The revival of Joanna Carrick’s atmospheric and richly detailed play is being staged as a rehearsed reading on the anniversary of Anne Boleyn’s execution.

Throughout May, Red Rose Chain will be releasing exclusive content from this warmly human play, the first of Joanna Carrick’s Tudor Trilogy, exploring the 16th century through the eyes of three extraordinary women who shaped it: Anne Boleyn, Suffolk Martyr Alice Driver (Put Out The Lights) and Queen Elizabeth I (Progress).

This series will feature conversations with the cast and creatives from the original production and an exclusive interview between artistic director Joanna Carrick and broadcaster and theatre critic, Libby Purves. The series will culminate in a special online event on Tuesday May 19th with a live play reading of Fallen in Love, followed by a Q&A session with the cast and writer Joanna Carrick.

Pete McKee’s Cartoon Workshop For Beginners

When: Every Wednesday and then archived

Where: Pete McKee’s YouTube channel

Have you ever wanted to draw your own cartoons? Do you want to make your own comic strips? Then Pete McKee is the man to help make your dream a reality or just provide some fun during the tedium of lockdown.

Every Wednesday at noon, on his YouTube channel, Pete will be running a cartoon workshop to help people of all ages get started in the world of cartooning. Anyone can take part in these videos which can screened live or viewed from the archive at any time.

All you’ll need is a few pieces of paper, or whatever’s lying around, card, scrap paper and some pencils or pens. Pete McKee said that the workshops were a good way for parents and children to do something fun and creative together to help break up the day, keeping young minds active in addition to their school work.

Lockdown Tales

When: From April 30 with episodes Tuesdays and Thursdays

Where: Wonderful Beast website and on Spotify and Soundcloud

With a quarter of the world’s population imprisoned in their own homes, Wonderful Beast is putting aside glitchy Zoom calls and manic WhatsApp groups for a moment of calm, turning back to the intimate simplicity and timeless magic of the bedtime story, in an extraordinary goodwill collaboration to counter the frustrations of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Suffolk-based theatre company of stories, myths and legends is bringing together a fantastic array of readers. Actors, poets and authors have contributed home-recordings of themselves reading much-loved stories and poems to children from whom they are separated due to the Covid-19 lockdown, sharing in the human experience of being grandparents, aunts, uncles, godparents, and friends separated from their families and loved ones.

In this imaginative and heart-warming project, every tale is dedicated to a much-missed child, then shared for free with children worldwide, bringing together families across the globe through the power of stories during the physical isolation of the Coronavirus crisis. Supported by publishers, with original music from Sylvia Hallett, alongside some fabulous actors (Gemma Jones, Miranda Raison, Jenny Hall), several children’s authors have also shared recordings of themselves reading their own material.

DanceEast’s Home Is Where The Dance Is

When: Daily

Where: DanceEast Facebook page (live streaming)

DanceEast is running a series of digital dance classes helping to stay fit, creative and engaged with the world during lockdown. The classes are aimed at a wide range of ages and abilities and the timetable is posted both on Facebook and the DanceEast website. Links to the individual classes can be accessed through Facebook.

DanceEast dance artists will lead you through light dance exercises – raising morale, and more importantly reducing the negative effects of inactivity and inevitable boredom. The individual classes will last between 15 – 20 minutes and will be available online for one hour, so you can rewind and repeat the class as you wish. The warm up and cool down options will always available in case you’d like some guidance.

The same class content will be repeated throughout the week, introducing new content the following week.

Museum From Home

When: Daily

Where: Museum From Home webpage

Colchester Museums’ new home learning programme, Museum From Home, has joined forces with the Essex Children’s University to bring households across Essex and Suffolk fun, historical-based learning activities.

With schools currently closed, Colchester Museums is missing its regular school visitors and so has teamed up with the Essex and Suffolk Children’s University to bring a slice of Museum life to families at home.

Over the coming weeks (and possibly months), the team will be creating a series of fun activities – the first of which is all about the Romans. Colchester is long associated with the Romans. The town was the first Roman Capital of Britain and the site of Queen Boudica’s bloody rebellion. Colchester Castle was even built on the foundations of the Roman Temple of Claudius, so there is plenty of local history to inspire young minds.

Have a go at making a Roman mosaic, dressing up and researching what life as a Roman Soldier would have been like, or even play detective and try to decipher the teams very own Caesar’s Cypher.

All children who complete the activities, badged up with the Children’s University logo, will be eligible for an activity stamp in their Children’s University Passport to Learning, which will count towards their graduations once everyone gets back to normal life.

Debbie Bennett, Manager of both Essex Children’s University and Suffolk Children’s University, added: “Learning happens all around us, in different ways, every day. Home learning challenges and activities are part of our general offer and we’ve been working hard to make sure that children and families have an extended variety of suggestions and ideas and we are delighted that our partnership with Colchester Museums goes from strength to strength.

Colchester Museums are custodians of nationally important artefacts and strive to ensure the public can access these, even while their doors are shut.