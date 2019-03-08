Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 09:18 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 19 March 2019

Earth Hour will take place at the end of March Picture: Alessandro Di Meo/ANSA via AP

Earth Hour will take place at the end of March Picture: Alessandro Di Meo/ANSA via AP

Alessandro Di Meo/ANSA via AP

Are you planning to support Earth Hour - turning off the lights and electrical items to save energy?

What is Earth Hour?

The event, arranged and co-ordinated by WWF, highlights global environmental issues and a commitment to saving the planet. It also aims to help educate the next generation to love and respect their environment.

It began in 2007 when lights were symbolically turned off in Sydney, Australia and has grown since then.

When is this year’s Earth Hour happening?

This year’s Earth Hour will take place in the UK from 8.30pm until 9.30pm on Saturday, March 30.

What do people do to mark Earth Hour?

Hundreds of thousands of individuals and companies worldwide will turn off lights in their homes and businesses. A number of global landmarks will go dark; in London the Millenium Bridge, The Shard , Picadilly Circus and Westminster Abbey will all have their lights turned off for the hour.

Are events being held locally?

Donalds Volvo, at Futura Park, is inviting people to join the team for a family activities day for Earth Hour.

The aim is to learn about the effects of plastics in the local environment and oceans.

The day will begin at 10am with a presentation in the showroom at Futura Park, followed by a special reading of Volvo’s new children’s book, The Day The Ocean Went Away.

Guests will then travel with the Donalds team in a convoy of Volvo cars to a local coastline to conduct a own beach clean.

Do you have an event planned for Earth Hour? Let us know.

