Video

The events leading up to the death of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

Tributes left in memory of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens after the stabbing in Packard Avenue, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, according to prosecutors, was the result of a bitter rivalry between the JBlock gang from the Jubilee Park area of Ipswich and the Neno gang, from the Nacton area of Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oliver Glasgow QC said the fatal stabbing developed from what JBlock perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between two of their friends and two of Tavis’ friends earlier on the day of the killing.

2.20pm: As two members of Neno confronted two members of JBlock in Ipswich town centre and shouted ‘IP3’, the two JBlock members took refuge in Lush.

Before any violence could break out, a police officer ran into the store and ordered the two Neno members to leave.

The J-Block members crossed Ipswich to a friend’s Great Gipping Street address.

That members of Neno had confronted the JBlock members so close to their home turf, and the fact that the JBlock members ran and hid, gave the “moral victory” to Neno.

2.52pm: Communication is made with another defendant, Adebayo Amusa.

3.48pm: Members of JBlock had been rounded up and met in Alderman Park.

Two ‘spotters’ on bikes would quickly ride through rival territory and identify a potential target.

4.10pm: An unremarkable delivery van, driven by Leon Glasgow, would take others to and from the scene.

On the other side of Ipswich, Tavis had visited his father’s home in Packard Avenue and had something to eat before setting off to see a friend and help him rebuild a car. He later returned to the house to pick up some tools, and was in good spirits when he left.

4.24pm: The DPD van stops in Iris Close, where one of the group enters flats and another collects a metal bar from a scrap heap.

4.40pm: The van and bikes meet again in Nacton Road and turn into Queen’s Way in search of their victim.

4.45pm: Following the attack, Tavis was seen stumbling down the street, where his stepsister rushed to his side,

When she asked him what had happened, Tavis said: “JBlock, man.”

She asked: “Who done it, who was there?”

Tavis began to struggle for breath as he replied: “There was too many of them.”

Medics arrived at the scene and found a stab wound to Tavis’ heart. They performed emergency surgery in an attempt to stem the loss of blood. He was stabilised and rushed to Ipswich Hospital, but on his arrival, he deteriorated and nothing could be done to save him.