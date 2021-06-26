Video
Have you been to Beach Street this weekend?
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
A family fun day took place at Felixstowe today to celebrate the first weekend of Beach Street opening - a new attraction created using disused shipping containers from the port.
Located in Sea Road, the new attraction offers a unique collection of shops and food outlets close to the seafront.
There is live music from MJSoul, Phaze 2 and Adam Thomas until 6pm today.
There have also been fitness demonstrations, a bouncy castle, and trampolines plus a climbing wall.
There is also street art from Wings, Octopus, and Peddly Steve, who is making quirky items out of wood.
Food options at the new venue include 'dirty' vegan food, New York style pizzas and macaroni cheese.
Families flocked to Beach Street today, making the most of the sunny weather.
