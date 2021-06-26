News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Have you been to Beach Street this weekend?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:25 PM June 26, 2021    Updated: 5:42 PM June 26, 2021
Alby and Abel. Beach Street in Felixstowe held a summer fun day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A family fun day took place at Felixstowe today to celebrate the first weekend of Beach Street opening - a new attraction created using disused shipping containers from the port.

Camron, Dominic, Jacob and Roxanne. Beach Street in Felixstowe held a summer fun day Picture: CHARLO

Located in Sea Road, the new attraction offers a unique collection of shops and food outlets close to the seafront.

Beach Street in Felixstowe held a summer fun day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Beach Street in Felixstowe held a summer fun day - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There is live music from MJSoul, Phaze 2 and Adam Thomas until 6pm today.

There have also been fitness demonstrations, a bouncy castle, and trampolines plus a climbing wall.

Trampoliining performance. Beach Street in Felixstowe held a summer fun day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Trampolining performance at Beach Street - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There is also street art from Wings, Octopus, and Peddly Steve, who is making quirky items out of wood.

Peddley Steve making quirky items out of wood, Beach Street in Felixstowe held a summer fun day Pict

Peddley Steve making quirky items out of wood - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Food options at the new venue include 'dirty' vegan food, New York style pizzas and macaroni cheese. 

Beach Street in Felixstowe held a summer fun day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Beach Street in Felixstowe held a summer fun day - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Families flocked to Beach Street today, making the most of the sunny weather.

Rita, Tommy, Charlie, George, Kay and Oscar the dog. Beach Street in Felixstowe held a summer fun da

Rita, Tommy, Charlie, George, Kay and Oscar the dog at Beach Street in Felixstowe - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jane Hunt

