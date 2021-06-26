Have you been to Beach Street this weekend?

Video

Published: 4:25 PM June 26, 2021 Updated: 5:42 PM June 26, 2021

Alby and Abel at Beach Street in Felixstowe, which held a summer fun day - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A family fun day took place at Felixstowe today to celebrate the first weekend of Beach Street opening - a new attraction created using disused shipping containers from the port.

Camron, Dominic, Jacob and Roxanne at Beach Street in Felixstowe - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Located in Sea Road, the new attraction offers a unique collection of shops and food outlets close to the seafront.

Beach Street in Felixstowe held a summer fun day - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There is live music from MJSoul, Phaze 2 and Adam Thomas until 6pm today.

There have also been fitness demonstrations, a bouncy castle, and trampolines plus a climbing wall.

Trampolining performance at Beach Street - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There is also street art from Wings, Octopus, and Peddly Steve, who is making quirky items out of wood.

Peddley Steve making quirky items out of wood - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Food options at the new venue include 'dirty' vegan food, New York style pizzas and macaroni cheese.

Beach Street in Felixstowe held a summer fun day - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Families flocked to Beach Street today, making the most of the sunny weather.