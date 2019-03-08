Fish and chip shop re-opens six months after fire

The Neptunes Fish and Chip shop is back open six months after a fire Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A family-owned Ipswich chippy is back frying again – six months after parts of it were damaged by fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Neptunes Fish and Chips in Duke Street, also known as Mariani's, was forced to close in November after a bin fire caused smoke damage inside.

Two fire engines had been sent to the scene on Friday, November 12, after neighbours reported seeing smoke coming from the building, on the corner of Tye Road and Duke Street.

At the time, a spokesman for the fire service said crews had extinguished the blaze within an hour.

You may also want to watch:

Now, just over six months on, owners of the chippy told customers “we are back” in a Facebook post – and listed the shop's new opening hours.

They had apologised to customers on social media when the fire broke out, writing: “Due to a small bin fire that occurred last night we will be closed for the foreseeable future.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and hope to see you all back once we reopen.”

Signs went up outside explaining why the outlet had shut its doors.

In December, bosses told customers they hoped to open again in February but this was delayed.

However, the shop is now up and running again – to the delight of loyal customers, dozens of whom shared the good news.