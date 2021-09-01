Shotley Pier hit by supply chain pressure as works delayed

Published: 5:30 AM September 1, 2021

There are hopes the revamped Shotley Pier could soon be welcoming guests after being hit by a series of delays including supply chain issues.

The group behind the major renovation of the derelict pier saw their original plans delayed by the Covid pandemic, then the revised opening in May this year was kicked back thanks to a combination of issues caused by Brexit, global supply issues and shortage of delivery drivers.

The 1894-built pier has stood derelict for over 30 years and had previously had a long history of being used to ferry mail, coal, munitions and sailors across the River Stour.

Shotley Heritage Charitable Community Benefit Society purchased the landmark in 2017 and restored last year, with the first 30 metres (98 feet) of the pier being completely renovated.

Installation difficulties also held up the railings going in during June, but this has since been fitted.

Safety mesh also needs to be put on top of the railings due to modern health and safety requirements as has been installed at Harwich Ha’penny Pier.

Shotley Heritage Charitable Community Benefit Society said: "There is just one final step as we are awaiting delivery of the safety mesh for the first 98 feet of repairs anticipated to be a matter of weeks.

"Due to ongoing supply chain delays, there is not a set date."

Once the mesh has been fixed people can walk on the pier.

But the society will not stop there and hopes to revamp the Shotley Gate attraction further.

The original Victorian barrier supports, called stanchions, are being stored for future use and decking will be installed on the next section of renovated pilings.

Hundreds of residents sponsored pier planks for £100 each, helping to raise a cash for the upgradem with Babergh District Council and the government's Coastal Revival Fund also contributing.

Sponsors can walk the pier ahead of the general public by booking an escorted appointment with Shotley Heritage Charitable Community Benefit Society.

The pier will be free to the public once it opens.