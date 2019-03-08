Developers quizzed over security measures taken at former Fisons site

The inferno engulfs the former Fisons Factory at Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST Archant

Questions have been posed to the developers of the former Fisons factory in Bramford after a serious fire destroyed the site's listed building.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews attend the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Fire crews attend the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters were called to the former fertiliser factory in the early hours of Monday morning.

Nearby residents had to be evacuated from their homes after the blaze spread across the wooden structure and destroyed the listed part of the site known as the North Warehouse.

READ MORE: Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

Questions have yet to be answered about Fisons future Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Questions have yet to be answered about Fisons future Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It was the second fire at the site in less than a month after crews were called to a smaller blaze in the former worker's cottages in April.

Mid Suffolk District Council took the site's developers, Paper Mill Lane Properties, to court in January to ensure that the building was made secure.

They were given until July 28 to ensure that the site had been made secure to the satisfaction of Mid Suffolk.

Council chiefs met with the developers on Tuesday to discuss the future of the building.

The council confirmed that the owners had agreed to carry out work to reduce the danger being immediately posed by the fire.

READ MORE: Urgent talks held between Fisons site owners and council after devastating fire

The developers were posed 11 questions by this newspaper on Wednesday regarding their previous work on the site and the how they intend to secure it going forward:

Could you outline your plans for the former Fisons site following the fire?

Why didn't work begin after planning permission was granted?

You may also want to watch:

Were there problems with decontamination?

Were you aware that gas canisters were on the site?

Why were they there?

Prior to the court hearing in January, what safety and security arrangements did you have in place at the site?

Since the court order was made, what further safety and security arrangements have you put in place at the site?

There have been many fires at the site in recent years. Is there more you could've done to secure the area?

What will now happen to the remains of the listed buildings?

How long do you envision work taking at the site now?

Will you be supporting residents who have been affected by the fire?

Despite multiple efforts, at the time of going to print the developers, Paper Mill Lane Properties, had not responded to the questions.

WATCH: Before and after footage of the former Fisons factory fire