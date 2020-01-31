Video

Noah's Ark is extending its stay on Ipswich Waterfront

A replica of Noah's Ark arrived at the Port of Ipswich in November Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich © Stephen Waller

A giant replica of Noah's Ark - which stunned Ipswich when it arrived last year - is extending its stay on the town's Waterfront.

Noah's Ark docks at Ipswich Waterfront Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Noah's Ark docks at Ipswich Waterfront Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

On Brexit Day, bosses behind the huge floating exhibition of Bible stories announced they now have permission to stay in Ipswich at least until March 31.

More than 15,000 visitors have passed through its doors since it docked in November, with people travelling down to see from as far away as the Scottish Highlands.

Dutch theatre and TV producer Sir Aad Peters, who brought the huge wooden ship to the UK, said: "I am happy to be staying longer in Ipswich, we love it here and will consider British people our close friends forever."

What is the ark?

The 70m vessel, a replica of Noah's Ark, is owned by Dutch TV producer Aad Peters. It tells Bible stories through wooden sculptures. Picture: Neil Didsbury The 70m vessel, a replica of Noah's Ark, is owned by Dutch TV producer Aad Peters. It tells Bible stories through wooden sculptures. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Ark is a half-sized replica of Noah's original boat.

Housing a museum with a 12ft tall Tree of Life, the ark in its current form is the creation of Sir Peters.

Inside are quirky and creative sculptures telling the story of the bible through Sir Peter's artistic vision.

Aad's reasons for creating the Ark were simple; "If you know your own stories, it is easier to understand the culture of others."

Sir Peters said it is not a Christian centre, but instead hopes the ark can be a centre of learning, where people from a range of cultures and beliefs can come together and share their stories.

Why has it come to Ipswich?

Ipswich is the latest of European destinations to house the vessel, which has previously visited Norway, the Netherlands and Germany.

This is the first time it has docked in the UK.

