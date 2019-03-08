Sunnier day to come after chilly start

Ipswich Waterfront in winter sunshine Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Sunny intervals will be on there way this afternoon after a cold and cloudy start to the day across Suffolk and Essex.

Temperatures this morning will start off at around 2 or 3C but will slowly rise across the day to a high of just 10C.

It will be cloudy for much of the morning with showers possible in some areas.

Most places will stay dry, however, with conditions getting brighter as the day goes on but still feeling chilly thanks to southeasterly winds.

Into the evening there could be a chance for a touch of frost overnight with a minimum temperature of 2C.

Friday will see the reverse with sunny spells slowly clouding over as the day goes on.

Tomorrow’s top temperature will be 12C.