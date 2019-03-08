Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Sunnier day to come after chilly start

PUBLISHED: 07:15 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:15 04 April 2019

Ipswich Waterfront in winter sunshine Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Waterfront in winter sunshine Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Sunny intervals will be on there way this afternoon after a cold and cloudy start to the day across Suffolk and Essex.

Temperatures this morning will start off at around 2 or 3C but will slowly rise across the day to a high of just 10C.

It will be cloudy for much of the morning with showers possible in some areas.

Most places will stay dry, however, with conditions getting brighter as the day goes on but still feeling chilly thanks to southeasterly winds.

Into the evening there could be a chance for a touch of frost overnight with a minimum temperature of 2C.

Friday will see the reverse with sunny spells slowly clouding over as the day goes on.

Tomorrow’s top temperature will be 12C.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Migrants left town after hate crimes doubled in wake of Brexit vote

Supt Kerry Cutler said there had been a 'spike' in hate crimes after Brexit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Dog food and butter among the products being recalled

Take a look at the items currently being recalled Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Dark, dark times’ to a ‘light bulb moment’ – Jon Nolan opens up on his journey from Everton to Ipswich Town

Jon Nolan celebrates his headed equaliser at West Brom. He's scored three goals for the club. Photo: Pagepix

Final preparations under way at Ipswich Cornhill for first Farmers’ Market

Justine Paul on the Cornhill launching Ipswich Farmers Market. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists